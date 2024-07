Ylonen signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Lightning on Monday, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Ylonen became an unrestricted free agent after Montreal decided against making him a qualifying offer. The 24-year-old had four goals, eight points, 41 hits and 32 blocks in 59 regular-season contests in 2023-24. Ylonen should be in the conservation for a fourth-line spot next season.