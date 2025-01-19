Comrie turned aside 19 of 21 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Calgary, with the Flames' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The Jets actually out-shot the visitors 39-22 and mostly dominated play, but their offense had trouble solving Dustin Wolf and Comrie had little chance on the two pucks that got past him -- one a rocket by Matt Coronato in the first period, and the other a power-play tally by Andrei Kuzmenko. Comrie hasn't picked up a win since Nov. 1, but he hasn't played poorly as Connor Hellebuyck's infrequently used backup, posting a 2.66 GAA and .906 save percentage in five outings since the beginning of December.