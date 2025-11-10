Comrie stopped 17 of 21 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks.

Beckett Sennecke scored twice at even strength and Leo Carlsson had two power-play goals to account for the damage on Comrie's line. This was Comrie's first loss and worst game in four starts this season. He's still maintained a .908 save percentage despite Sunday's setback. The 30-year-old won't see much playing time as Connor Hellebuyck's backup -- look for Hellebuyck to try to get the Jets back on track when they visit the Canucks on Tuesday.