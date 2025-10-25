Comrie stopped 30 of 33 shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Comrie got the job done in the second half of a back-to-back despite allowing a goal in each period. The 30-year-old netminder has allowed five goals on 68 shots over his first two starts this season, winning both of them. He won't play much as backup to reigning MVP and Vezina winner Connor Hellebuyck, but the Jets' strong structure makes Comrie a quality backup for streaming in fantasy when he gets the nod. Look for Hellebuyck to face the high-octane Mammoth on Sunday.