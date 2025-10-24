Comrie is expected to start at home against the Flames on Friday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

The Jets are playing the second half of a back-to-back set Friday, and Comrie is slated to make his second start of the year after Connor Hellebuyck started against Seattle on Thursday. Comrie was effective in his season debut against the Islanders on Oct. 13, turning aside 33 of 35 shots (.943 save percentage) in a 5-2 victory.