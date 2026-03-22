Comrie will get the start in goal for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

With the Jets sitting just five points back of a playoff spot, Connor Hellebuyck has been getting the vast majority of starts, but he is getting a rare game off Sunday. That being said, Comrie has been successful when he's been out there as of late. The 30-year-old brings a personal five-game winning streak into Sunday's contest that dates back to Jan 9. Overall, he is 11-9-1 on the season with a 2.96 GAA and an .895 save percentage. The Rangers average 2.80 goals per game on the season, 25th in the NHL.