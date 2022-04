Comrie stopped all 35 shots he faced in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Flyers.

Philadelphia finished with a 35-27 edge in shots but couldn't solve Comrie, who won for the first time since March 25 to improve to 9-5-1. Comrie has impressed in a backup role and should earn a raise this offseason compared to his current one-year, $750,000 deal.