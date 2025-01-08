Vilardi scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Vilardi had gone two games without a goal entering Tuesday, something that's happened just three times since the start of December. His goal gave the Jets a bit more breathing room in the third period. Vilardi is up to 19 tallies this season, with a career-high 10 of them coming on the power play. He's added 18 assists, 84 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 42 appearances. He's four points away from matching his career high from the 2022-23 campaign (41).