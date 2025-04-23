Vilardi (upper body) will travel with the Jets for Thursday's Game 3 matchup in St. Louis, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Vilardi has been out of action since March 23 versus the Sabres, a stretch of 13 games on the shelf due to his upper-body issue. In his 71 regular-season appearances this year, the 25-year-old natural center posted career highs in goals (27), assists (34) and power-play points (25). If given the all-clear for Game 3, Vilardi will likely be on both the first line as well as the No. 1 power-play unit.