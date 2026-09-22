Vilardi tallied a goal, picked up an assist and placed two shots on net in Monday's 3-1 preseason win over Colorado.

Vilardi started the preseason off strong, as he tallied the opening goal of the game before he provided the primary helper on Dylan DeMelo's score in the third period. The 27-year-old Vilardi will look to build upon an impressive 2025-26 campaign, where he compiled 30 goals, 69 points, 150 shots on net and 35 blocked shots across 82 regular-season games. He's a lock to appear in Winnipeg's top six with plenty of power-play time to open the upcoming campaign.