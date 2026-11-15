Vilardi scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over Chicago.

The 27-year-old winger completed a stunning comeback from a 4-0 deficit, beating Spencer Knight by re-directing a slick pass from Mark Scheifele with just over a minute left in regulation, and the Jets' net empty. Vilardi has five points in the last two games, and after a slow start to the season he's collected two goals and eight points in the last six contests, including three power-play helpers.