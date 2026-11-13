Vilardi scored a goal on four shots, added two assists (one on the power play) and went plus-3 in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Stars.

Vilardi's offense has been coming to life since he was moved to the top line Nov. 3 versus the Canadiens. He's produced a goal and five helpers over five contests since that switch was made. It's not a surprise -- Vilardi excelled alongside Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor last year as well. Vilardi is up to two goals, 10 assists, 39 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 20 appearances this season. He's worth checking on in fantasy as a pure offense option, as some managers may have cast him loose amid his slow start.