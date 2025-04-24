Vilardi (upper body) will not play in St. Louis for Game 3 on Thursday, Murat Ates of The Athletic reports.

Vilardi traveled with the Jets to St. Louis ahead of Thursday's game and participated in the morning skate, albeit in a non-contact jersey. Vilardi will miss his 14th straight game and is doubtful for Game 4 Sunday at this time. Vilardi ended the regular season with 27 goals and 61 points in 71 games, all career highs. Alex Iafallo will continue to play on the top line with Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele in Vilardi's absence.