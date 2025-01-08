Scheifele notched two assists and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

This was Scheifele's first multi-point effort in five contests. One of the helpers came on the power play, his first contribution with the man advantage since Dec. 17. The center continues to play at a high level with 48 points (15 on the power play), 95 shots on net, 35 hits, 35 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 42 games this season. Scheifele remains on pace to exceed the 90-point mark for the first time in his career.