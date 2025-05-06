Scheifele (upper body) skated in a non-contact sweater ahead of Wednesday's Game 1 matchup with Dallas. The veteran center is considered day-to-day and will be a game-time call versus the Stars, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Scheifele will have one more day to recover ahead of Game 1, which could see him return to action following a two-game stint on the shelf. Prior to getting hurt, the Ontario native generated two goals and four assists in five postseason clashes with the Blues. If cleared to play, Schefiele will no doubt take back both his first-line center role and his spot with the No. 1 power-play unit.