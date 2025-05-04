Scheifele (undisclosed) won't play in Game 7 against St. Louis on Sunday, according to Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Scheifele will miss his second straight game and will need his teammates to win to give him a chance to return this postseason. He has generated two goals, four assists, six shots on net, three blocked shots and nine hits through five appearances during Winnipeg's first-round series versus the Blues. Due to Scheifele's absence, Vladislav Namestnikov will remain on the team's top line for Sunday's matchup.