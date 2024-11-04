Scheifele potted a goal and added a helper in Sunday's 7-4 victory over Tampa Bay.

Scheifele deposited an even-strength marker in the second period before registering the primary assist on Nikolaj Ehlers' empty-netter in the final frame. Scheifele added three shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating in 20:52 of ice time. The right-shot center is riding a four-game point streak consisting of two goals and four assists. The 31-year-old is up to seven goals, nine assists and a plus-4 rating through 12 contests. Six of Scheifele's points have come on the power play.