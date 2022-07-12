Dahlen didn't receive a qualifying offer from the Sharks, so he'll become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Dahlen was essentially a regular in San Jose's lineup in 2021-22, picking up 12 goals and 22 points while averaging 13:48 of ice time through 61 contests, so this news comes as a bit of a surprise. The 24-year-old Dahlen shouldn't have much trouble landing a new deal with a different NHL organization as a solid bottom-six option once free agency opens Wednesday.