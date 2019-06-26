Josh Healey: Set to look elsewhere
Healey wasn't given a qualifying offer from the Flames, making him a free agent.
Healey inked an entry-level deal after playing collegiate hockey at Ohio State, but failed to suit up in game action at the NHL level the past two seasons. The bruising blueliner could help a team, especially at the AHL level, but won't be heard from in a fantasy-sense next season by any means.
