Healey signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Predators on Sunday, PuckPedia reports.

The Predators could use the depth due to a myriad of injuries on their blue line, so signing Healey was an important move with playoffs on the table. Healey was subsequently placed on waivers, according to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, making the blueliner eligible for the taxi squad or the AHL again. He has played 20 AHL games this season, producing two points.