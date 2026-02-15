Junca will start Sunday's round-robin Olympic game for Team France against Canada.

Junca will make his first start of the Olympics on Sunday after appearing in relief in Friday's 6-3 loss to Czechia. The 28-year-old stopped all 12 shots he faced, so he'll carry a shutout streak into Sunday's battle with Canada. He did not draw into the lineup in France's first round-robin game, so each of France's goaltenders will have gotten the chance in the featured role with Junca's start Sunday.