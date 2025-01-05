Kempe scored a goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Lightning.

Kempe's goal at 14:12 of the third period decided the contest. It was his first game-winner of the season. He's scored in three straight contests and has three goals and three helpers during his five-game point streak. The top-line winger is up to 19 goals, 37 points, 103 shots on net, 44 hits and a plus-19 rating over 38 appearances. He's playing at a career-best pace, and it could lead to his second 40-goal campaign if he can keep it going.