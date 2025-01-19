Kempe scored a power-play goal on two shots, added two hits and went minus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Kempe has six goals and five assists over his last 10 outings. The 28-year-old forward's goal Saturday tied the game at 1-1 in the first period. It was his first power-play tally since Nov. 30 versus the Senators. For the season, Kempe has 22 goals, 42 points (eight on the power play), 120 shots on net, 48 hits and a plus-20 rating over 43 appearances. While his overall production is strong as always, he's been less effective with the man advantage, where he had 20-plus points in each of the last two seasons, so there could still be a little room for growth in 2024-25.