Rittich stopped 19 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Kraken.

The 32-year-old netminder nearly recorded his first shutout of the season, but a Brandon Montour blast through traffic with less than two minutes left in the third period snuck past Rittich. He's started three straight games with Darcy Kuemper (undisclosed) sidelined and allowed only one goal in each, but with the Kings having called up Pheonix Copley to be his backup to replace the unproved Erik Portillo, Rittich could get a breather as soon as Monday in San Jose.