Wright was returned to AHL Ontario on Monday, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Wright failed to score a goal in 27 regular-season and postseason contests, chipping in just four assists, 37 shots and 34 hits. With the Reign, the 23-year-old forward was significantly more impressive, generating 17 goals and 13 assists in 54 regular-season outings. If he can't find a way to bring that scoring touch to the NHL, Wright may have to spend the bulk of the 2026-27 campaign in the minors.