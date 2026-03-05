Wright scored twice in AHL Ontario's 4-1 win over Tucson on Wednesday.

Wright was demoted from the Kings' roster earlier in the day, but he looks motivated to work his way back to the NHL. The 23-year-old reached the 30-point mark in the AHL with this effort, a mark he reached in 54 contests. Wright made his NHL debut Monday, and even if he doesn't get back to the big club this season, he should get a long look in the fall during training camp.