Burroughs picked up an assist and three hits in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Burroughs dressed as a seventh defenseman and saw just 4:50 of ice time over six shifts. He was able to make an impact in the limited time, setting up Joel Edmundson's game-tying goal in the second period. Burroughs hadn't played since Nov. 7, and he's unlikely to have a role when the Kings use a traditional six-blueliner arrangement. The 29-year-old is up to two helpers, three shots on net, 23 hits, five blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-3 rating through nine appearances.