Burroughs (personal) was designated non-roster playing status Saturday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

The Kings activated Trevor Moore (upper body) and Trevor Lewis (lower body) from injured reserve while loaning Andre Lee to AHL Ontario on Saturday in corresponding moves. Burroughs won't play against Tampa Bay on Saturday due to the birth of his child but could return to the lineup versus Calgary on Wednesday. He has two assists, three shots on goal, eight blocked shots and 31 hits in 20 appearances this season.