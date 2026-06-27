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Kings' Liam Lefebvre: Overage forward goes at No. 46

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Lefebvre was the 46th overall pick by Los Angeles in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

An overage player who was eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft and wasn't selected, Lefebvre moved on to the CHL this past season and had a great season. He finished with 32 goals and 59 points in 59 games in helping Chicoutimi win the QMJHL title. Although a center by trade, Lefebvre played primarily on the wing during the Sagueneens' playoff run. He's massive at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds. He also has a big shot and a decent set of wheels. Lefebvre should be able to seize an immediate role upon arriving at the University of Vermont this fall.

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