Kings' Liam Lefebvre: Overage forward joins Kings

Lefebvre was the 46th overall pick by Los Angeles in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

An overage player who was eligible for last year's draft and wasn't selected, Lefebvre moved on to the CHL this past season and had a great season. He finished with 32 goals and 59 points in 59 games in helping Chicoutimi win the QMJHL title. Although a center by trade, Lefebvre played primarily wing during the Sagueneens' playoff run. He's a massive kid (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) with a big shot and decent set of wheels. Because he turned 19 years old in May, Lefebvre has less margin for error than most players in the draft, but because he's so physically developed, Lefebvre should be able to seize an immediate role upon arriving at the University of Vermont this fall.