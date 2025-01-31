Head coach Jim Hiller didn't have an update on Anderson's (upper body) status after Thursday's game versus the Lightning, but the coach expressed concern, Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period reports.

Any level of concern makes it unlikely Anderson will be available for the end of the Kings' road trip Saturday against the Hurricanes. If that's the case, the Kings still have three extra blueliners on the roster, so Brandt Clarke, Kyle Burroughs or Andreas Englund would be options to draw into the lineup.