Jeannot notched an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Jeannot helped out on a Warren Foegele tally in the first period. The 27-year-old Jeannot has seen steady middle-six minutes with the Kings opting to dress 11 forwards in recent weeks. He remains in a middle-six role and has six points, 26 shots on net, 49 PIM, 82 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 27 outings. With the Kings focusing on defensive structure first, Jeannot may not get many chances to pile up points.