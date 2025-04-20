Jeannot (undisclosed) is still week-to-week and won't be an option for the beginning of the Kings' first-round playoff series versus Edmonton. Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reported Saturday.

Jeannot missed the final 12 games of the 2024-25 regular season, finishing with seven goals, 13 points, 56 shots on net, 211 hits and 89 PIM in 67 appearances. He might return later in the series, though an exact timeline remains unclear. Once healthy, Jeannot could occupy a bottom-six role and provide some physicality.