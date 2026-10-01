Moore scored a shorthanded goal on two shots in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Moore continues to be an effective two-way forward in the Kings' middle six and on the penalty kill. He has failed to replicate the 31-goal, 57-point campaign he had in 2023-24, logging a combined 72 points over 140 contests across the last two regular seasons. Moore shot just 8.2 percent last year, so he should be able to bounce back a bit in that regard, giving him a decent floor but a low ceiling for offense.