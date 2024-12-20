Gavrikov logged two assists and four blocked shots in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.

Gavrikov has logged back-to-back two-assist efforts to end a five-game slump. The 29-year-old defenseman continues to see big minutes on the top pairing alongside Mikey Anderson, but they form more of a shutdown duo than a significant scoring threat. Gavrikov has 15 points, 39 shots on net, 67 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating through 32 appearances, putting him on pace for a career year. That level of production is worth considering in fantasy, though the rest of the Kings' blueliners figure to take a drop in value once Drew Doughty (ankle) makes his season debut some time in January.