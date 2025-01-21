Gavrikov's point drought reached 11 games in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Penguins.

In that span, Gavrikov has a minus-6 rating, nine shots on net, seven hits and 21 blocked shots. The 29-year-old defenseman is almost always a steady source of blocks, but this is a poor stretch of play for him. He's at 16 points, 51 shots on net, 89 blocks and a plus-11 rating across 44 appearances. Gavrikov is a virtual lock for top-four minutes, but his role could shrink slightly once Drew Doughty (ankle) is ready to make his season debut, which could happen before the end of January.