Montour notched an assist, six shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-4 rating in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Montour's pace on offense has dropped in recent weeks -- he has a somewhat modest four points over his last 11 appearances. He also has a minus-12 rating in that span, as the Kraken have too often struggled to keep the puck out of their own net. Montour is now at 23 points, 117 shots on net, 49 blocked shots, 48 hits and a minus-3 rating through 41 appearances in his first year with Seattle. He should still be able to surpass his 33-point performance from the 2023-24 regular season with the Panthers, but his fantasy utility is as a supporting defenseman rather than a league-winner.