Montour notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

The helper was Montour's first point in three games since he returned to the team following a one-game absence for the birth of his daughter. Montour set up Matty Beniers' third-period tally. Through 13 appearances this season, Montour has four goals, six assists, 44 shots on net, 23 hits, 15 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-3 rating. He was on the top pairing Tuesday, but he should be a strong source of all-around production in fantasy regardless of his placement in the lineup.