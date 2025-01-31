Schwartz scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

It was his second game in a row with a goal, and Schwartz ended January with six tallies and 10 points over 15 contests. He scored on a breakaway out of the box in the second period, and that goal chased Yaroslav Askarov from the game. Schwartz is up to 18 tallies, 35 points, 122 shots on net and 20 PIM through 53 appearances. He's on pace for his best season in five years and may even have an outside of chance of reaching the 60-point mark for the second time in his career.