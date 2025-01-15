Oleksiak scored a goal on three shots, added three hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

Oleksiak cut through the Penguins defense and tied the game at 2-2, and Eeli Tolvanen followed it up for the go-ahead tally 50 seconds later. The goal was Oleksiak's first since Oct. 29 versus the Canadiens. The 32-year-old has two points over his last three outings but has just nine points through 45 contests overall. He's added 35 hits, 38 shots on net, 100 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating. Oleksiak was on the third pairing Tuesday after head coach Dan Bylsma shuffled his lines following an embarrassment in Detroit on Sunday, but the blueliner has typically seen top-four minutes this season.