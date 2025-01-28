Daccord stopped 27 of 30 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers. The fourth goal was an empty-netter in the final minute of the third period.

Daccord has traded wins and losses in his last four starts, but he's limited the damage to three goals allowed or fewer three times in that span while posting a save percentage of at least .900 thrice. The 28-year-old returned from a five-game absence on Jan. 9 and has been ever-present between the pipes for Seattle since then, compiling a 5-3-0 record with a 2.28 GAA and a .924 save percentage across 10 appearances (eight starts).