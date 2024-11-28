Daccord stopped 28 of 33 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.
Daccord couldn't sweep the home-and-home set after winning in Anaheim on Monday. The 28-year-old ended up having his worst game of the season -- the five goals allowed were a season high. He's now at a 10-5-1 record with a 2.46 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 16 starts. Daccord has functioned as the No. 1 goalie in November, but he'll likely split the next two games with Philipp Grubauer as the Kraken visit San Jose on Friday before hosting those same Sharks on Saturday.
