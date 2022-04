Lind scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Lind tallied just 1:12 into the game. That's a good response for the 23-year-old after he was a healthy scratch Monday versus the Senators. The winger is up to two goals, seven points, 27 shots, 15 hits and a minus-1 rating through 19 appearances this season. If he can maintain his place in the lineup, Lind is likely to see bottom-six minutes.