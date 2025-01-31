Wright notched an assist in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Wright set up the first of Brandon Montour's two goals in the game. With 10 points over 15 contests, Wright had the best month of his career in January, surpassing his nine-point December. Wright is up to nine goals, 17 helpers, 49 shots on net, 39 hits, 37 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 50 appearances. He could still improve his shot volume, but he's done well enough to maintain a third-line role for much of the campaign.