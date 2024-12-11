Vasilevskiy stopped 23 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Oilers.

The 30-year-old Russian netminder couldn't do anything to deny Connor McDavid's first-period goal, and he was a victim of an unfortunate situation in the sequence that led to the game-winning goal in the second period. Vasilevskiy denied a breakaway attempt from Leon Draisait, but when he tapped the puck away, it ricocheted off Victor Hedman's leg to give the Oilers a 2-1 lead. Despite the loss, Vasilevskiy had another strong showing, and he's now posted a save percentage of at least .920 in his last three starts. Over his last 10 games, the 30-year-old has gone 6-4-0 with a 2.33 GAA and a .910 save percentage.