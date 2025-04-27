Vasilevskiy made 33 saves in a 5-1 win over Florida on Saturday in Game 3.
Matthew Tkachuk was the lone member of the Panthers to beat Vasilevskiy, and the goal came at 2:43 of the first period after a turnover in the Bolts' zone. Vasilevskiy has gotten stronger and stronger over the three games of the series. He put the six-goal debacle in Game 1 behind him with two solid efforts. Vasilevskiy is 1-2-0 with a 2.70 GAA and an .890 save percentage this postseason.
