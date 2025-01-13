Hagel scored a goal on six shots, added an assist, went plus-2 and blocked four shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

Hagel has earned three goals and three assists during his four-game point streak. He's gone 12 contests without a power-play point, earning 12 points in that span as he continues to play a massive role at even strength from the second line. The winger is one of four Lightning skaters to reach the 20-goal mark so far, and he's at 48 points, 116 shots, 34 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a plus-18 rating through 41 appearances.