Hagel logged a power-play assist and six shots on net in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Hagel has three goals and seven assists over 12 outings in March after helping out on a Nikita Kucherov tally late in Sunday's loss. The 26-year-old Hagel set a new career high with his helper in Saturday's defeat at Utah, and he's now at 32 goals, 45 helpers, 77 points, 203 shots on net, 51 hits, 51 blocked shots, 50 PIM and a plus-26 rating over 70 appearances. Hagel's earned nine of his helpers on the power play, and he also has a career-best seven shorthanded points as one of the Lightning's best all-situations forwards.