Lightning's Brayden Point: Won't return before break
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Point (lower body) will not be back ahead of the Olympic break, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports Tuesday.
Point was previously deemed week-to-week by the club, so this development shouldn't come as a surprise. The 29-year-old center hasn't been ruled out for the Winter Olympics yet, and may still be an option for Team Canada in its Feb. 12 clash with Czechia.
More News
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Officially lands on IR•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Deemed week-to-week•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Injured in Philadelphia•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Trio of apples in win•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Finally warming up as streak grows•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Four-game, five-point streak•