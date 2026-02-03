default-cbs-image
Point (lower body) will not be back ahead of the Olympic break, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports Tuesday.

Point was previously deemed week-to-week by the club, so this development shouldn't come as a surprise. The 29-year-old center hasn't been ruled out for the Winter Olympics yet, and may still be an option for Team Canada in its Feb. 12 clash with Czechia.

