Raddysh notched a power-play assist, six shots on goal, two hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.
Raddysh's four-game point streak ended Tuesday in Montreal, but the 28-year-old defenseman was able to contribute Friday. He helped out on Jake Guentzel's game-tying goal in the final minute of the third period. Raddysh is up to 21 points (six on the power play), 63 shots on net, 30 blocked shots, 22 hits and a plus-5 rating over 39 appearances. As long as he's seeing power-play time, he's worth a look in fantasy -- the Lightning are tied for fourth in the league, converting their power-play chances at a 28.3 percent rate.
